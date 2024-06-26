BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TRUMP PUSHING THE VAX, THIS DIDN'T AGE WELL !!
Tilt
Tilt
326 followers
435 views • 10 months ago

Trump pushing the "Wrap speed vax", this really hasn't aged well. This guy needs to come out and call out this death jab; if by any miracle they don't assassinate before he takes office, he is going to try sweep all this vax genocide under the counter. I can't believe he still brags about the poison shot !!  (At this stage it is criminal, or he is fully part of it ) 

Keywords
murdervaccination5gisraelpandemicdeathsbillforcedgatesvaxfaucijabinjectionlockdowncovidscamdemicdeath shotmarburg
