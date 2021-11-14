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Jean-Bernard Fourtillan encore emprisonné ! Persécution de la Ripoublique au service de la Big Pharma
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100 views • November 14, 2021
13 novembre 2021 : https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5/65_Encore:0
AGORA TVNEWS : https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5
@AgoraTVNEWS
Dans un pays où les citoyens n'ont plus le droit de se soigner (Ivermectine, Hydroxychloroquine, Artemisia annua etc...) un homme intègre comme le Professeur Jean-Bernard Fourtillan qui a découvert un traitement miracle devient l'ennemi d'état numéro 1 !
Il appartient au peuple de protéger cet homme et par là même, sa propre santé tant convoitée par le pouvoir covidiste.
Site du collectif de défense du Professeur Jean-Bernard FOURTILLAN :
www.fourtillan.fr
Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall
https://youtu.be/YR5ApYxkU-U
AGORA TVNEWS : https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5
@AgoraTVNEWS
Dans un pays où les citoyens n'ont plus le droit de se soigner (Ivermectine, Hydroxychloroquine, Artemisia annua etc...) un homme intègre comme le Professeur Jean-Bernard Fourtillan qui a découvert un traitement miracle devient l'ennemi d'état numéro 1 !
Il appartient au peuple de protéger cet homme et par là même, sa propre santé tant convoitée par le pouvoir covidiste.
Site du collectif de défense du Professeur Jean-Bernard FOURTILLAN :
www.fourtillan.fr
Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall
https://youtu.be/YR5ApYxkU-U
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