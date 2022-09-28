14 Sperm Whales.Prince of Wales Anointed King.Bloodlines.42 14 Generations.Giants Dragons

I sincerely hope you are all doing well and thank you again to those of you who reached out, may God bless you abundantly!City of London formerly Londonium, Roman London (and still is) the feet and toes of Daniel 2. Iron and clay. They are preparing to introduce the anti-christ and finalize the MOTB system through their fake 'royal' bloodlines mocking what God has done through Abraham, David and Jesus! We are literally in the last of the 14 generations from Jesus the Christ to NOW as from Abraham to Jesus! Wow!

Prepare yourselves accordingly, in Christ Jesus! Let no man deceive you and pray always you are worthy to escape all these things that are coming on the whole earth and stand before the son of man!

His grace and peace be with you all!

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!

The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen





