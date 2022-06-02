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Is water baptism necessary to be saved?
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31 views • June 02, 2022
Question: Is water baptism necessary to be saved?
Question: What is "mind-mapping"?
Question: How do we help people avoid sexual temptation?
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/conversations-our-children-part-1
More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible
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This article is about having important biblical conversations with our children. I am the father of five children and the grandfather of five grandchildren. The conversations I desire to have with them include discerning whether or not my children and/or grandchildren fully understand the gospel of Jesus Christ, and discovering whether or not they are able to articulate what the Bible teaches that they must believe in order for them to be saved.
In addition to knowing what our children/grandchildren need to believe in order to be saved, these articles are designed to help them explain why they believe what they believe.
Certainly, knowing the “what” of their belief is first and foremost. Sadly, for some, even when their belief is biblically correct, what follows for many is spiritual disaster. They cannot give reasons (“a defense”—NKJV, 1 Peter 3:15) as to why they believe what they believe....
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
Question: What is "mind-mapping"?
Question: How do we help people avoid sexual temptation?
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/conversations-our-children-part-1
More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible
Products Featured in June: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/category/featured-june-334
This article is about having important biblical conversations with our children. I am the father of five children and the grandfather of five grandchildren. The conversations I desire to have with them include discerning whether or not my children and/or grandchildren fully understand the gospel of Jesus Christ, and discovering whether or not they are able to articulate what the Bible teaches that they must believe in order for them to be saved.
In addition to knowing what our children/grandchildren need to believe in order to be saved, these articles are designed to help them explain why they believe what they believe.
Certainly, knowing the “what” of their belief is first and foremost. Sadly, for some, even when their belief is biblically correct, what follows for many is spiritual disaster. They cannot give reasons (“a defense”—NKJV, 1 Peter 3:15) as to why they believe what they believe....
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
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