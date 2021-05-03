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Catherine Austin Fitts: Experimental injection is part of a monetary slavery system to depopulate and control… (MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO I HAVE EVER POSTED)
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332 views • May 03, 2021
Watch and share to understand what the globalist oligarchs are doing. Transhumanism and technocracy. A system of slavery. A system of mind control. Wake up!!!
Transparency is the only way to stop this… The masses must stop participating in their own destruction.
Transparency is the only way to stop this… The masses must stop participating in their own destruction.
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