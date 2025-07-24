AI vs the Poor - UBI?!? Twitter/X Space

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wednesday Night Twitter/X Space - 23 July 2025
This episode examines societal views on poverty, challenging prevailing narratives about wealth redistribution and government assistance like Universal Basic Income (UBI). Drawing from personal experiences, I argue that ineffective welfare systems perpetuate poverty and stress the importance of individual responsibility. I highlight three key steps to personal empowerment: completing high school, delaying parenthood until after marriage, and maintaining stable employment. Through listener calls, we discuss the complexities of charitable support and the need for accountability in decision-making. The conversation ultimately encourages a reevaluation of poverty and our roles in fostering societal change.
FOLLOW ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux
GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!
https://peacefulparenting.com/
Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!
Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!
You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!
See you soon!