© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: The Leftist Loonies Have Overplayed Their Hand; The Great Awakening Is Here
Follow
6
Share
Report
1301 views • April 05, 2022
It’s an all out effort by the globalists to create as much damage as they can. They know they are running out of time. Life saving treatments are being withheld, digital currency/social credit scores are being pushed, Russia/Ukraine propaganda pushing is full effect, and it’s an all out war for the minds of our children. But they will not win. Even those who haven’t been paying attention are waking up in the midst of the intensity and acceleration of the global takeover attacks. Kristi Leigh guest hosts.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.