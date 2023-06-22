The Tran-gender Religion?

In this Episode I talk about how the Tran-gender movement is more like a Religion such as Islam and how the Islamic Faith is completely a line. I share how like Islam this Religion will not take no for an answer.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.