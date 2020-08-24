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Tim Fortescue, Senior Whip - Institutionalised Paedophile Cover-ups. CONSPIRACY FACT!
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32 views • August 24, 2020
Senior whip Tim Fortescue aka Trevor Victor Norman Fortescue, CBE, speaks candidly in this brief clip from a 1995 BBC interview about the whips role in covering up for members of parliament in the U.K., incidents of paedophilia.
Viewers may wish to listen to the testimony of John Wedger, once in the Metropolitan Clubs and Vice Unit, and his experiences of institutionalised Cover-ups of organised paedophilia within the United Kingdom establishment - posted on this channel.
Viewers may wish to listen to the testimony of John Wedger, once in the Metropolitan Clubs and Vice Unit, and his experiences of institutionalised Cover-ups of organised paedophilia within the United Kingdom establishment - posted on this channel.
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