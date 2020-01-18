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VIRGINIA SHOWDOWN
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129 views • January 18, 2020
Marine Family Woman Scorches Her City Council - Schools Them On Some Founding Principles - Tells Them How It Is
Plus A Rundown Of The Ten Firearms Related Bills Being Heard In The Virginia Senate Today 011320
Plus A Rundown Of The Ten Firearms Related Bills Being Heard In The Virginia Senate Today 011320
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