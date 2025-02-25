BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Commerce vs. Trade
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
6 views • 2 months ago

Commerce promotes processing & designing things so they break & don't last. Spend, spend, spend; buy more junk... consume, consume, waste... Keep-up-with-the-Jones'... "Food" that makes you sick; pharmacology.

The more patents, including handling patents, the more processing of commerce. A licensed patented pharma-JAB in your body & bongo---you are patented as commercial property!

The more processed the food the more sick you become---more profit for hospitals, AMA, pharma, medical businesses & charities.

Slang: "My ride"---this means: 'I Am not in commerce!' = Not "driving"--commercially!

Don't fall for applying as a commercial trafficker=a UCC contract [..which is NOT a people's government! = 3 & 4-dimensional].

Commerce is a 2-dimensional contract which profits only the owner, CEO, & underlings/DeepState of that ONE WORLD CORPORATION/WEF. COMMERCE is not trade!

10 pages: https://annavonreitz.com/twoexchangesystems.pdf

Announcing a return to asset-based exchange = for balanced trade (no more fraud based on interest-payments-on-a-debt=usury):

https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2025-02/64536034-saint-crown-industrial-loan-company-bank-introducing-the-american-federation-dollar-afd-a-gold-backed-digital-currency-transforming-global-finance-399.htm

https://usawatchdog.com/doge-forces-us-bankruptcy-reset-bill-holter/

https://www.voterig.com/.uc2.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fM93uudoWrk

You are not bankrupt if you are a real man or women; only persons, like their equal corporate entities declare bankruptcy:

https://annavonreitz.com/countrycannotgobankrupt.pdf

Keywords
economyrothschildfrauddevilliabilitycreditsovereigndebtnationalpublicbanksvotinglucifercontractimpersonationcoanda
