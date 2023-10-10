Create New Account
'HAMAS Is Incapable Of That': ISRAEL Blames Russia and Begs The U.S. For HELP
channel image
The Prisoner
8789 Subscribers
Shop now
206 views
Published 16 hours ago

The way events are developing in the Middle East has come as a complete surprise to the United States. Washington was most afraid of the opening of the second front and did everything to prevent this from happening. The White House was sure that the anti-globalists would strike in the Taiwan direction. However, US intelligence with its erroneous conclusions, again failed Washington.

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
israelpalestinegazahamasidf

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket