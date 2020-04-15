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Bill Gates: Philanthropist, World Savior, Antichrist
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166 views • April 15, 2020
When exactly did we start listening to Bill Gates about anything? Anything other than computer stuff, that is. Lately Bill Gates has been showing up on various platforms in various interviews telling everyone they can't leave their homes until there's a vaccine for the coronavirus. And who exactly put Bill in charge? Why is he acting like he's calling the shots? Why is the IT guy giving us medical directives?
In this episode of Objective:Health we take a deep dive into the agenda of William Henry Gates III, and the results are downright creepy. Bill Gates is a driven, power-hungry, megalomaniac with a strong fetish for vaccines and extreme forms of surveillance, not to mention creating technologies that move the human race closer and closer to a kind of technological slavery. Oh, and he has a depopulation agenda. The scariest thing is, despite never being elected to any political position, he manages to push through his agenda by wielding his massive wealth. So, no thanks Bill, we don't want your crappy vaccines and ID chips.
Join us on Objective:Health for some good ol' fashion Bill bashin'. Send Bill back to the IT department. Nobody wants him ruling the world.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
In this episode of Objective:Health we take a deep dive into the agenda of William Henry Gates III, and the results are downright creepy. Bill Gates is a driven, power-hungry, megalomaniac with a strong fetish for vaccines and extreme forms of surveillance, not to mention creating technologies that move the human race closer and closer to a kind of technological slavery. Oh, and he has a depopulation agenda. The scariest thing is, despite never being elected to any political position, he manages to push through his agenda by wielding his massive wealth. So, no thanks Bill, we don't want your crappy vaccines and ID chips.
Join us on Objective:Health for some good ol' fashion Bill bashin'. Send Bill back to the IT department. Nobody wants him ruling the world.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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