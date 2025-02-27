BBC presenter suffers VAXX poison induced BREAST CANCER

Her voice is like butter. Perfect. ### Julia Bradbury @JuliaBradbury "The best Sunday night snack is....? Dark Chocolate Buttons & popcorn. I've really got the munchies since my vaccine. Anyone else? 💉" #COVID19Vaccine"

1:14 PM · Mar 21, 2021

https://x.com/JuliaBradbury/status/1373729822627786753

###

Julia Bradbury @JuliaBradbury

"I’m sad to say that I’ve just been diagnosed with breast cancer & need urgent surgery. Please self-check regularly & if you have any unexplained pain, tenderness or lumps, please ask for checks & follow ups. And ask for a 2nd opinion if you’re not happy."

10:32 PM · Sep 18, 2021

https://x.com/JuliaBradbury/status/1439462286897336323

