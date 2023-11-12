DEEP STATE DECODES 11/12/23 EPISODE 753

Santa Claus Isn'treal



Music intro: The Marshall Tucker Band "Fire On The Mountain"

Video credit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIW8XTIqyIM WHAT A HORROR! I CAN'T BELIEVE MY EYES! THE WHOLE WORLD SAW IT!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/new-house-speaker-mike-johnson-says-there-is/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/gop-betrayal-house-speaker-johnson-now-says-insufficient-evidence-to-impeach-biden/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/11/10/james-comer-rips-dan-goldman-for-defending-hunter-bidens-subpoenaed-art-buyer/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VYrjIGlMwoco/?list=notifications&randomize=false 10 HUGE GAZA LIES ISRAEL WANTS YOU TO BELIEVE W/ DUE DISSIDENCE, (INTERESTING)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKOhEOwc-ic Netanyahu adviser blasts bombshell claims against Israel: This is ‘crystal clear’

https://wltreport.com/2023/10/30/dedollarization-accelerating-brics-nations-launch-payment-network-usd/

DONATE TO DEEP STATE DECODES

https://buy.stripe.com/aEUeY09WxfPy7VC7su Donate to DSD.

https://buy.stripe.com/3cs5nqgkV7j2fo49AD Purchase Orgone.

https://buy.stripe.com/4gwbLO1q19radfW148 OG 2.0

https://cash.app/$ArvilRagland Cash App (alternate payment method)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzoV8WxbXZI&t=1s Orgone works

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UdkaypjXBo Mobile Phone vs Steel Wool I How Your iPhone Will Damage Your Brain

https://www.brighteon.com/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/X35RQmVOZueu/ Deep State Decodes ArvilsArk

https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all Rumble

https://gab.com/timeline/videos GAB

t.me/DeepStateDecodes

[email protected]