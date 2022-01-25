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Dr Pierre Kory Testifies to Senate Sub-Committee Ivermectin Can Solve This Pandemic
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191 views • January 25, 2022
A Brazlian paper published in the last two weeks "is one of the most remarkable studies in the history of medicine because it included data on 160,000 people in the city of Itajaf... That health ministry, in June 2020, offered its entire population the opportunity to take Ivermectin as a preventative; 113,000 decided to take it and 50,000 did not... Even though the group that elected to take it was sicker, older, more overweight, and had much more disease, they got Covid 50% less, they went to the hospital 68% less and they died 70% less often."
Dr. Kory goes on to point out similar incredible results in Argentina, Peru, and Japan. Within weeks of deploying Ivermectin, "the hospitalization rates reported out of Japan were lower than at any time during the pandemic. That medication works. And when you deploy it in an early test and treat strategy, you can cure and prevent COVID 19 spread and deaths.
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Dr. Kory goes on to point out similar incredible results in Argentina, Peru, and Japan. Within weeks of deploying Ivermectin, "the hospitalization rates reported out of Japan were lower than at any time during the pandemic. That medication works. And when you deploy it in an early test and treat strategy, you can cure and prevent COVID 19 spread and deaths.
Please Subscribe and Share, it's free and helps the channel immensely!
Please join our Locals Community: https://insearchoftruth.locals.com
Find me on Gab: https://gab.com/maddengd
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libtardlogic101
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/InSearchOTruth/posts
Parler: https://parler.com/user/InSearchOTruth
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mSnEZaCPc4v8/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/MaddenGD
Check Out Plexus For Great Health Products For The Whole Family:
https://mysite.plexusworldwide.com/maddengd
Join Celsius Network using my referral code 145722a88e when signing up and earn $50 in BTC with your first transfer of $400 or more! #UnbankYouself
http://celsiusnetwork.app.link/145722a88e
Use my referral link https://crypto.com/app/btxdxb92pv to sign up for Crypto.com and we both get $25 USD :)
Sign up for Coinbase using my link and we can each get $10 in Bitcoin
https://www/coinbase.com/join/madden_ana?src=ios-link
Join Fold to earn Bitcoin back on debit card purchases:
https://use.foldapp.com/r/T4AEKE7V
Hey! Manging your crypto would be so much easier if you had Maiar. Get a $10 cashback reward in Maiar when you buy eGold with my referral link:
https://get.maiar.com/referral/zdpiq2ub5w
Donations:
paypal.me/maddengd
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Venmo: @Greg-Madden-6
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ETH: 0x351b56b794c1ebc1225b528ccc429f6a982502fa
ADA: Ae2tdPwUPEYztNF7PmETPB8JByCHTZo5fxmZuStWtnjUpU6dhCRMrNrTfmD
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