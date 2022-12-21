WORST CASE SCENARIO: 2 cranes, 1 semi, 1 dump truck trailer, NO Holy Angelic Protection

Worst Case Scenario APOCALYPTIC Edition. There is so much going on 'BEHIND the scenes'... that you really need "a PEEK" every now and then. You think 'the Two Witnesses' aren't having "an IMPACT" on the Planet?... think again!
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.