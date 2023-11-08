Offenbarung 22 be prepared

11 Wer Böses tut, der tue weiterhin Böses, und wer unrein ist, der sei weiterhin unrein; aber wer gerecht ist, der übe weiterhin Gerechtigkeit, und wer heilig ist, der sei weiterhin heilig. 12 Siehe, ich komme bald und mein Lohn mit mir, einem jeden zu geben, wie sein Werk ist. 13 Ich bin das A und das O, der Erste und der Letzte, der Anfang und das Ende.
music
Riders on the Storm - The Doors
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.