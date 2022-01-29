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Jan 28th First Wave Arrives PT3 in Ottawa Canada Freedom Convoy 2022 Protesting COVID Mandates
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30 views • January 29, 2022
Jan 28th First Wave Arrives PT3 in Ottawa Canada Freedom Convoy 2022 Protesting COVID Mandates
Ottawalks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SiwYgtGymf4
LIVE Ottawa - Parliament Hill - Freedom Convoy -Friday Jan 28, 2022 pt 4
Ottawalks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SiwYgtGymf4
LIVE Ottawa - Parliament Hill - Freedom Convoy -Friday Jan 28, 2022 pt 4
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