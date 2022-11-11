Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Subete ga F ni Naru - The Perfect Insider (2002, Playstation), part 1
20 views
channel image
FuerstBitmarck
Published 18 days ago |

Subete ga F ni Naru - The Perfect Insider (2002, Playstation) is an adventure game developed by KID and published by Electronic Arts Victor. It was only released in Japan.


According to the web, the game is an adaption of the eponymous novel. The novel was also adapted for a manga, an anime and a live action TV series.


Subete ga F ni Naru is a visual novel. So far, I cannot tell if its plot differs from the novel or if the game offers different branches for the plot.

Keywords
adventure gamevisual novelkindle imagine developelectronic arts victor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket