Trump Goes SCORCHED Earth on Impeachment, 2020 Dems in Fiery, MUST WATCH Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
1.3M subscribers
SUB TO BACKUP CHANNEL HERE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7hG...
Sub to main Youtube Channel here: http://nnn.is/Sub-to-N3
Get on our Email list! http://nnn.is/email-newsletter-next-news
Davis Krayden from The Daily Caller reports, President Donald Trump said Thursday the Senate impeachment trial is “very boring to watch” but he’s confident he’ll beat “the impeachment hoax” with the help of “Republican senators and probably some Democrats.”