EPOCH TV | House Republicans Make $20 Million Bombshell Allegation

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
House Republicans Make $20 Million Bombshell Allegation
⭕️ Sign up for our NEWSLETTER and stay in touch 👉 https://ept.ms/FactsMatterNewsletter
Episode Resources:
🔵 Bank Records:
https://ept.ms/3YsfkbC
https://ept.ms/47oWJkO
https://ept.ms/47u3SQC
🔵 Hunter Court Filings:
https://ept.ms/3OOqSTc
https://ept.ms/45fCsfO
🔵 2020 Senate Report:
https://ept.ms/450Hi0H
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.