EPOCH TV | House Republicans Make $20 Million Bombshell Allegation
Published 15 hours ago

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

House Republicans Make $20 Million Bombshell Allegation


Episode Resources:

🔵 Bank Records:

https://ept.ms/3YsfkbC

https://ept.ms/47oWJkO

https://ept.ms/47u3SQC


🔵 Hunter Court Filings:

https://ept.ms/3OOqSTc

https://ept.ms/45fCsfO


🔵 2020 Senate Report:

https://ept.ms/450Hi0H


Keywords
facts matterbiden crime familyroman balmakovepoch tvinfluence peddling scheme

