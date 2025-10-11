BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Democrats Planning for Violence on October 18
Proforce
Proforce
39 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 1 day ago

The Trump Admin Must Continue Boldly Enforcing All Immigration Laws In The US Interior Or "We Are Cooked," Warns Border Expert

Leaked documents allegedly expose a shadowy Soros-linked NGO pulling the strings behind ANTIFA — but how much is fact, and how much is political smoke? This brief, urgent breakdown examines the claims about Friends of Democracy and Open Society Foundations funding, as well as recent political moves to label ANTIFA. We’ll cover what the documents say, key discrepancies, and why experts warn to separate verified evidence from conspiracy. Watch closely, decide for yourself, and fact-check the sources before sharing. If this video helped you think critically, please like and share to spread the conversation.

Keywords
democratsstatetotalitarian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy