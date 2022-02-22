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BASES2020 Piers Corbyn on the road Stop New Normal campaign
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35 views • February 22, 2022
Piers Corbyn on the road campaigning during the nazification of the globe, through the World Economic Forum (4th Reich). Piers has done a Climate Masterclass for the Bases Project, soon to be on Brighteon.
Piers was campaigning though out the UK to bring attention to the new "normal" leading to to total control and total surveillance, modeled on the 'CCP' system in China. Now being rolled out in Canada (Feb 2022)
Piers was campaigning though out the UK to bring attention to the new "normal" leading to to total control and total surveillance, modeled on the 'CCP' system in China. Now being rolled out in Canada (Feb 2022)
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