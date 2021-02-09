KelTec PF9 vs Walther PPQ Grip Ratio Testing

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Bloody Hands Testing
https://youtu.be/N8gqMRrV8aM
PF9 and Holsters
https://youtu.be/Ji60d9cAQ9c
Pistol Reviews Playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM5EhQ77yOsMoj9De_W9ga2W
Rounds per Size & Weight Spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1bBQbxr-yWSGhT5Y3LJBkOmrwYl5AFu_jpH0tAA_DaCw/edit?usp=sharing
Grip Ratio Spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1tfxEkv_ZE0UT9d2cLXmbiDRzcJ4ycU0TIBJb7agP2A8/edit?usp=sharing
Applegate Grip Ratio Introduction
https://youtu.be/ZXWA8vuYP-0
Walther PPQ M1 Classic Playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7pr0hVcjfuxV6e53E_Q1uh
Training Laser
https://amzn.to/3aGblOa
iTarget Training Laser Kit
https://www.itargetpro.com
MantisX10 Elite
https://www.mantisx.com/
Rex Applegate Series
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7EAKRL73l0wmMT2ivTATuc
How the 22 Wins: 9mm vs 22LR
https://youtu.be/kR3THJW5smQ
Appleseed Prep
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7jz7TXjXMUFJNkJ6YnBy1i
Blown Primers
https://youtu.be/of_vgLR6UgI