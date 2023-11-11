Jack Ruby Implicates LBJ in JFK's Assassination

Jack Ruby making a statement about his motives for shooting Lee Harvey Oswald
WHAT HE JUST SAID WAS LBJ WAS DIRECTLY INVOLVED IN JFK S ASSASSINATION Ruby is directly implicating LBJ in the assassination of JFK.
