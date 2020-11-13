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Endagame 2050 full documentary (2020)
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67 views • November 13, 2020
This mainstream documentary maybe more in the near future thanks to the covid plandemic.
What will the future be like in the year 2050? A mere three decades away, most of us hope to still be around. So, what kind of future are we riding into? ENDGAME 2050 gives us a glimpse into that future, and it does not look good. Humanity has backed itself into an ecological endgame as we approach mid-century.
Source: https://www.endgame2050.com/
What will the future be like in the year 2050? A mere three decades away, most of us hope to still be around. So, what kind of future are we riding into? ENDGAME 2050 gives us a glimpse into that future, and it does not look good. Humanity has backed itself into an ecological endgame as we approach mid-century.
Source: https://www.endgame2050.com/
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