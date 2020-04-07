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Fauci says world may never return back to normal after coronavirus outbreak
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14 views • April 07, 2020
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a coronavirus press briefing on Monday that the world may never return to the “normal” that was known before the outbreak.
Source: https://www.foxnews.com/health/fauci-says-world-may-never-return-back-to-normal-after-coronavirus-outbreak
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Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a coronavirus press briefing on Monday that the world may never return to the “normal” that was known before the outbreak.
Source: https://www.foxnews.com/health/fauci-says-world-may-never-return-back-to-normal-after-coronavirus-outbreak
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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