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ANTHONY HOPKINS SUPPOSEDLY HAS THE VACCINE, BUT WATCH, SHE SQUIRTS THE VACCINE OUTSIDE THE CAR!
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922 views • April 20, 2021
Then she asks if he is OK and says "You didn't pass out on me did you"...how could he unless it was from shame. He didn't get jabbed. I would like to silence him and his lamb. A real life Dr. Lecter. What a sorry Bastard.
Source: Jim Crenshaw
Source: Jim Crenshaw
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