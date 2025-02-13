BrightLearn - Poison Spring: The Secret History of Pollution and the EP by E.G. Vallianatos and McKay Jenkins

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Poison Spring: The Secret History of Pollution and the EP by E.G. Vallianatos and McKay Jenkins
BrightLearn
The book "Poison Spring: The Secret History of Pollution and the EPA" by E.G. Vallianatos and McKay Jenkins exposes how the Environmental Protection Agency, once a leader in environmental protection, has become a "captured agency" influenced by industries it was meant to regulate. The book details decades of political and corporate interference, which have shifted the EPA's focus from public health and environmental protection to corporate profit. The authors argue that both Democratic and Republican administrations have enabled powerful industries, such as chemical and agricultural conglomerates, to steer the agency away from its original mission. The book also highlights the revolving door between government and industry, where former EPA officials often take leadership roles in the industries they once regulated, further entrenching corporate influence. "Poison Spring" underscores the human cost of regulatory negligence, such as farmworkers and factory workers exposed to hazardous chemicals, and calls for a complete overhaul of the EPA, including stricter regulations, transparency, and a return to sustainable practices.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

