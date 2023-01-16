Exercise - relaxing the diaphragm

This is an exercise we performed in the Norwegian workshop Jan 10th 2023.
Try it, and see if you can communicate telepathically with the big muscle controlling our breath. Repeat until you feel the muscle is completely relaxed.
If you want to learn more, sign up for workshops and courses. Visit our website www.innate.one.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.