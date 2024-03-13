Jesse Watters perfectly summaries the important points from John Hur's Testimony

Jesse Watters opening segment tonight has all the important moments from John Hur testimony. Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, everything from today's hearing. This is outstanding.
https://x.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1767719220899684697?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.