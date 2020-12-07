REAL MEDICINE - THE AUTHENTIC PODCAST WITH HENNA MARIA AND DR. BEN TAPPER

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hennamaria
What is the true art of healing? Are allopathic doctors becoming mere puppets of policy? How come in 2020, talking about the immune system makes one a quack or a conspiracy theorist? This is what I will explore today with my guest Dr. Ben Tapper. Ben is a passionate chiropractor, the founder of the Wellness Pointe, and an internationally acclaimed advocate for medical freedom and human rights.
Authentic is a series of dialogues that aims to uncover the truth of our inner and outer landscapes. My guests are emerging voices of authenticity in a world that is rapidly morphing into artificial realities. What unites all of the speakers is their love for humanity and the calling to offer their unique perspectives and gifts for the growth, healing and liberation of our human family.
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• YOU CAN FIND BEN HERE:
The Wellness Pointe - https://www.thewellnesspointe.com
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dr.bentapper/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DrBenTapper
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• YOU CAN FIND ME HERE:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hennamaria22
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/hennamaria22
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/hennamaria22
Telegram - https://t.me/hennamaria22
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• MY ACTIVISM:
Dawn of Peace - https://dawnofpeace.org/
Summer of Light - http://summeroflight.com/
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• YOU CAN SUPPORT MY WORK HERE:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/dawnofpeace
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• INVESTIGATE!
freedom platform [dot] tv
https://questioningcovid.com/