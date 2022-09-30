Create New Account
Cannabis Jimmy goes on a Rant on the Sniffer - Joe Biden. And you get to see Sleepy Joe being the Tough Guy from Scranton warning Putun - What a joke- Sniff Sniff Sniff .
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 2 months ago

So the tough guy from Scranton is talking like a tough guy to Putin. Do you remember when  Biden said he would take Trump behind the backstop and kick his ass ?

What a joke  Father of Hunter.  Clone or Man in a Mask. 

Would somebody please arrest this Man in the Mask ?  Or this Clone ? 

bidenpipelineputan

