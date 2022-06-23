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"The Enemy is Crazed" - We Found the Bodies of Our Russian Comrades 'Beheaded'. - We'll Give Them Hell - 062222
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210 views • June 23, 2022
Daniil Martynov didn't lie when he said:
"we'll give them hell"
a month or so ago.
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