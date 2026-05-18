Government created racism to keep us divided ~ belief in racism is schizophrenia ~

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In today's discussion we will talk about the fact that blacks owned black slaves. In fact their were far more white slaves during the Ottoman empire as opposed to black slaves in America. In addition we will talk about how racism and critical race theory are fallacies and lies designed to keep us divided. Finally we will be sharing one of Thomas Sowell's program, which is entitled: Is Black Culture Keeping Blacks Down Thomas Sowell Breakdown.
References:
- Is Black Culture Keeping Blacks Down Thomas Sowell Breakdown
https://rumble.com/v444mjn-is-black-culture-keeping-blacks-down-thomas-sowell-breakdown.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=6e11438b-2025-4e05-b87b-d8582128dada
- Ask Grok about blacks owning black slaves and reference Thomas Sowell as Making the Statement
- Why African Nations failed after independence | Thomas Sowell
https://rumble.com/vqpfwp-why-african-nations-failed-after-independence-thomas-sowell.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
- Thomas Sowell about reparations.
https://rumble.com/v5del3p-thomas-sowell-about-reparations..html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=5e17588f-615d-432b-91c0-21acfb133f09
- Thomas Sowell vs the Left
https://rumble.com/v2bi4t0-thomas-sowell-vs-the-left.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=5e17588f-615d-432b-91c0-21acfb133f09
- The Biggest Lie About Slavery | Thomas Sowell
https://rumble.com/v3a6dc3-the-biggest-lie-about-slavery-thomas-sowell.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fbf57fc2-ce2f-4d73-9518-ee90cdbe68f0
- “Black People Started Slavery” | Thomas Sowell
https://rumble.com/v6v0jkx-black-people-started-slavery-thomas-sowell.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fbf57fc2-ce2f-4d73-9518-ee90cdbe68f0