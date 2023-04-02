https://gettr.com/post/p2d8eaj3a9c
2023.04.01 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #nfscspeaks #chrisrose #takedowntheccp
如果想要让美国重回正轨，让美国和中国人民重获自由，我们必须联合起来对付中国共产党
If we want to get America back on track and the American and Chinese people free again, we must unite against the Chinese Communist Party
