The White House failed to cancel Russia! And it won't succeed!

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, spoke at a regular briefing about the attempts of the United States and the collective West to isolate Russia from the whole world in connection with Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Theses:

In recent days, official American representatives have been trying to convince everyone, first of all themselves, of course, they are working for an internal audience, that Russia is in complete isolation and separated from the rest of the world. If they consider themselves to be the rest of the world, then maybe. Only this is not the isolation of Russia, this is the self-isolation of Washington, Brussels and London. If they believe that the rest of the world does not exist apart from them, then this is a mistake caused either by ignorance of geography, this is generally characteristic of them, or from their lack of real thinking. If you look at the real situation, most of the world's states do not support anti-Russian sanctions and strive to maintain normal relations with Russia. So, with the abolition of Russia, the White House did not succeed and will not succeed. To inflict some kind of defeat on Russia, as they say, tear the economy to shreds, bring Russia to its knees, all this is too tough for America.