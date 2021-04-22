© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 9:18-27
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • April 22, 2021
The Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke
Session 13 - LUKE 9:18-27 UNASHAMED - Jesus Expects His Followers To Forsake All Else For Him.
LIFEWAY | WINTER 2020-21
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-daily-discipleship-guide-csb-winter-2021-P005794512-2021-WIN
Some people prefer to follow Jesus from a distance. Like Nicodemus, they would rather come to Him in the middle of the night with no one watching. They may want to fit in with a specific group, so they keep silent. They may be worried about the ramifications of publicly declaring their faith in Jesus, wondering what family, friends, or coworkers might say. Jesus' death on the cross was a public event, and He calls His followers to live a public life for Him. Why might a person hesitate to identify as a follower of Jesus?
https://mikeinabinett.com/bible-studies
Session 13 - LUKE 9:18-27 UNASHAMED - Jesus Expects His Followers To Forsake All Else For Him.
LIFEWAY | WINTER 2020-21
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-daily-discipleship-guide-csb-winter-2021-P005794512-2021-WIN
Some people prefer to follow Jesus from a distance. Like Nicodemus, they would rather come to Him in the middle of the night with no one watching. They may want to fit in with a specific group, so they keep silent. They may be worried about the ramifications of publicly declaring their faith in Jesus, wondering what family, friends, or coworkers might say. Jesus' death on the cross was a public event, and He calls His followers to live a public life for Him. Why might a person hesitate to identify as a follower of Jesus?
https://mikeinabinett.com/bible-studies
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.