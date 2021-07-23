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ThePatriotNurse:The Shocking Truth Behind the Root of All Disease
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6550 views • July 23, 2021
Posted 22July2021 ThePatriotNurse:
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the atomist versus the vitalist mentality of disease. All diseases are diseases of constipation. This primarily manifests (nowadays) in the bowel and intestines, which is the subject of our video today. However, constipation as a reflection of systemic malnourishment can show up in different organ systems as well. Kidney, Liver, Ginger,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the atomist versus the vitalist mentality of disease. All diseases are diseases of constipation. This primarily manifests (nowadays) in the bowel and intestines, which is the subject of our video today. However, constipation as a reflection of systemic malnourishment can show up in different organ systems as well. Kidney, Liver, Ginger,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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