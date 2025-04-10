WE LOVE AND OBEY GOD’S COMMANDMENTS WHEN WE LOVE GOD’S CHILDREN, 1 John 5:1-10, 20250409

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
Whosoever believeth that Jesus is the Christ is born of God: and every one that loveth Him that begat loveth him also that is begotten of Him.
2 By this we know that we love the children of God, when we love God, and keep His commandments.
3 For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments: and His commandments are not grievous.
4 For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.
5 Who is he that overcometh the world, but he that believeth that Jesus is the Son of God?
6 This is He that came by water and blood, even Jesus Christ; not by water only, but by water and blood. And it is the Spirit that beareth witness, because the Spirit is Truth.
7 For there are three that bear record in heaven, the Father, the Word, and the Holy Ghost: and these three are one.
8 And there are three that bear witness in earth, the Spirit, and the water, and the blood: and these three agree in one.
9 If we receive the witness of men, the witness of God is greater: for this is the witness of God which He hath testified of His Son.
10 He that believeth on the Son of God hath the witness in himself: he that believeth not God hath made Him a liar; because he believeth not the record that God gave of His Son. Amen!
Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)
Learn more at:
First Century Gospel Church:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch
Email: [email protected]