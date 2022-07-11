Lowering Your Financial Risk Management by Not Getting Vaccinated

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07/08/2022 Catherine Austin Fitts: An investment genius can get the highest possible returns, but 99% of the chances can’t make enough money to make up for the loss of getting the Covid vaccine. Risk management can build far more family wealth than investment returns