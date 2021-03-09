© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Facebook, Twitter Declare Kyle Rittenhouse a Mass Murderer + Guilty- Ban ALL Support
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • March 09, 2021
The social media companies Twitter and Facebook Are acting as both judge and jury banning all support for Kyle Rittenhouse, the young man engaged in the Kenosha, Wisconsin shootings who had gone to the city to protect local businesses, was seeing using a fire extinguisher to put out a fire set by leftists in the dumpster, administer first aid, and then fired upon Antifa members who assaulted him.
The problem for our society is the fact that just further polarizes us by disengaging the public from the ability to speak freely. The violation of the first amendment in the public square which is what the giant social media companies have become, is a growing problem for our democracy.
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
The problem for our society is the fact that just further polarizes us by disengaging the public from the ability to speak freely. The violation of the first amendment in the public square which is what the giant social media companies have become, is a growing problem for our democracy.
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.