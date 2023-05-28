Acts 17-20 The 2nd Coming of Christ is about Christ's restoration of the Bible and Christianity.

The Lord's second coming is near! All biblical prophecy points to the last days or end times of the wisdom from below when the wisdom from above is back, and New Testament Christianity restored James 3:13-18; Rev. 5:1ff; Micah 7:15; 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3, etc.

For the second age of Christianity, the Sword of the Spirit identifies Satan as the man of sin, and the 2nd horseman of the apocalypse, who has been ruling over the kingdoms of men by pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:3, 4, 10, 11. He has stolen peace and brought suffering to this world by convincing us that the ways of men are as good, if not better than, the ways of Jehovah Jer. 10:23; Isa. 55:8ff; Gen. 2:17-4:12; Rom. 5:12-21, The Lord has warned us that we would have to patiently endure the suffering of the ways of men until the coming of the Lord Job; James 5:7-11; John 8:32.

Do not forget that one day to the Lord is as a thousand years for men in the Kingdom of heaven, divided into two ages Eph. 2:17: the first coming of the Lord and the second 2 Pet. 3:8.

For the next 43 years, the last days of the wisdom from below, we will fight the good fight of faith against every wind of the doctrines of men. If we keep building our houses on sand and deny the second coming and refuse to come out of the religions of men 2 Thess. 2:10; Rev. 18:4, the Lord will say to us,

"I never knew you: depart from Me, you that work iniquity" Matt. 7:23.