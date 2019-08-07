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Digital Art with Luigi Boccherini's Minuet
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35 views • August 07, 2019
Luigi Boccherini's Minuet from freePD.com:
https://freepd.com/misc.php
Licenced Under Creative Commons 0:
"Title: The Celebrated Minuet. Written by Rafael Krux. String Quintet in E major, Op. 11, No. 5 (Ridolfo Luigi Boccherini). Sponsored by Joshua Flynn. This music is available for commercial and non-commercial purposes."
https://freepd.com/misc.php
Licenced Under Creative Commons 0:
"Title: The Celebrated Minuet. Written by Rafael Krux. String Quintet in E major, Op. 11, No. 5 (Ridolfo Luigi Boccherini). Sponsored by Joshua Flynn. This music is available for commercial and non-commercial purposes."
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