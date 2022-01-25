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#266: Bishop Confronts Francis on Latin Mass Attack—Bishop Athanasius Schneider
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24 views • January 25, 2022
Bishop Athanasius Schneider, ORC, auxiliary bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan, knows a thing or two about devotion to the Holy Eucharist. His parents were sent to a gulag by Stalin after World War II, and led the underground Church at great personal risk.
His Excellency has been a forthright commentator and at times critic of the heterodox, liberal trend in the Catholic Church under Francis, and articulate as to why Catholics would not take a vaccine that is tested or manufactured on body parts vivisected from a baby that has been tortured and murdered.
Bishop Schneider is hard-hitting but soft-phrasing, appealing to truth and unity over angry polemics. He recently published a pastoral reflection, The Duty of The Roman Pontiff To Restore Liturgical Peace, which asks Francis to repeal his July 2021 motu proprio Traditiones Custodes and its later responsa ad dubia by the Congregation of Divine Worship and the Sacraments under Archbishop Arthur Roche, a Francis appointee.
In this episode you will learn:
👉What the holy Mass is and what it’s the “source and summit of the Christian life”
👉The massive discontinuity between the traditional Latin Mass of 1962 and the innovation imposed on the universal Church in 1969 by Paul VI, aka the Novus Ordo Missae
👉How the “Mass of Vatican II” (a little known 1965 quasi-reformed Latin liturgy was replaced by an experimental 1967 liturgy by Father Annibale Bugnini
👉The proper context of the current attack on the traditional Latin Mass under Francis
👉How the Novus Ordo Missae, while still objectively valid, Protestantized and banalized Catholic worship
👉What inspired the bishop to confront and rebuke Francis in this matter
Resources recommended in this episode:
👉Apostolic Letter issued motu proprio Traditiones Custodes by Pope Francis https://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/motu_proprio/documents/20210716-motu-proprio-traditionis-custodes.html
👉The Duty of The Roman Pontiff To Restore Liturgical Peace pastoral reflection by Bishop Athanasius Schneider https://onepeterfive.com/bishop-schneider-calls-on-pope-francis-to-rescind-traditionis-custodes/
👉The Memoirs of Louis Bouyer: From Youth and Conversion to Vatican II, the Liturgical Reform, and After by Father Louis Bouyer https://amzn.to/3KrUG47
👉The Development of Liturgical Reform (diary of Ferdinando Cardinal Antonelli) by Nicola Giampietro https://amzn.to/3A3XnDR
👉Bishop Schneider’s diocesan website https://www.gloriadei.io/
👉The Catholic Mass: Steps to Restore the Centrality of God in the Liturgy by Bishop Athanasius Schneider https://amzn.to/3nqmOKX
His Excellency has been a forthright commentator and at times critic of the heterodox, liberal trend in the Catholic Church under Francis, and articulate as to why Catholics would not take a vaccine that is tested or manufactured on body parts vivisected from a baby that has been tortured and murdered.
Bishop Schneider is hard-hitting but soft-phrasing, appealing to truth and unity over angry polemics. He recently published a pastoral reflection, The Duty of The Roman Pontiff To Restore Liturgical Peace, which asks Francis to repeal his July 2021 motu proprio Traditiones Custodes and its later responsa ad dubia by the Congregation of Divine Worship and the Sacraments under Archbishop Arthur Roche, a Francis appointee.
In this episode you will learn:
👉What the holy Mass is and what it’s the “source and summit of the Christian life”
👉The massive discontinuity between the traditional Latin Mass of 1962 and the innovation imposed on the universal Church in 1969 by Paul VI, aka the Novus Ordo Missae
👉How the “Mass of Vatican II” (a little known 1965 quasi-reformed Latin liturgy was replaced by an experimental 1967 liturgy by Father Annibale Bugnini
👉The proper context of the current attack on the traditional Latin Mass under Francis
👉How the Novus Ordo Missae, while still objectively valid, Protestantized and banalized Catholic worship
👉What inspired the bishop to confront and rebuke Francis in this matter
Resources recommended in this episode:
👉Apostolic Letter issued motu proprio Traditiones Custodes by Pope Francis https://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/motu_proprio/documents/20210716-motu-proprio-traditionis-custodes.html
👉The Duty of The Roman Pontiff To Restore Liturgical Peace pastoral reflection by Bishop Athanasius Schneider https://onepeterfive.com/bishop-schneider-calls-on-pope-francis-to-rescind-traditionis-custodes/
👉The Memoirs of Louis Bouyer: From Youth and Conversion to Vatican II, the Liturgical Reform, and After by Father Louis Bouyer https://amzn.to/3KrUG47
👉The Development of Liturgical Reform (diary of Ferdinando Cardinal Antonelli) by Nicola Giampietro https://amzn.to/3A3XnDR
👉Bishop Schneider’s diocesan website https://www.gloriadei.io/
👉The Catholic Mass: Steps to Restore the Centrality of God in the Liturgy by Bishop Athanasius Schneider https://amzn.to/3nqmOKX
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