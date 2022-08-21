Caroline Colarusso: MA Is The Birthplace of Freedom!

Caroline Colarusso: Massachusetts Is The Birthplace of Freedom!

Was a Post Master, sued MA government because of the unconstitutionally of mail in voting.Caroline Colarusso for Congress 5th District https://www.colarussoforcongress.com/

WHAT I BELIEVE

"We are a nation of free individuals, equal under the law, with an impartial government, and an economy that excludes no one."





I Believe in Lower Taxes

I Believe in Less Government

I Believe in More Freedom

I Believe in the Dignity of Every Human Person From Conception to Natural Death

and

I Support Policies and Legislation That Upholds This

BASIC HUMAN TRUTH

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