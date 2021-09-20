Weakness & Incompetence of US Government Fuels CCP’s Arrogance

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9/16/2021 Stephen Yates, Dick Ni’s former deputy national security adviser: The weakness and ability of the U.S. government sent a signal to the CCP to consolidate its overseas military upgrades. Evergrande’s non-crisis has brought unnecessary risks to the U.S. financial investors.