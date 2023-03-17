Create New Account
Legalization News
The Talking Hedge
Cannabis legalization news has been making headlines around the world in recent years, as more and more countries are either legalizing or decriminalizing the drug for recreational use.


*DOJ backs cannabis sentencing reform proposal

*Texas Lawmakers Pass Marijuana Decriminalization Bill

*Hawaii, Delaware adult-use marijuana legalization outlook rosy after Oklahoma failure

*Oklahoma voters reject adult-use marijuana legalization

*Oklahoma GOP Leaders Urge Voters To Reject Marijuana Legalization Measure On Ballot Next Week

*Weed Legalization Fails Its Objective, Leads To Higher Use & Negative Health Effects, UN-Related Body Says


Miggy420~ hosts of Cannabis Legalization News

https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


