Vast Majority of COVID infections are fully Vaccinated people! It dos not protect you!

The coming Vaxxopoylpse!

To date, prior to this Covid terror plan, blood banks have duly noted blood types within the bank, so that your type can be easily selected. Now there is a new choice available!

To what degree should we be concerned about blood bank donations from those people who have been vaccinated? Considering the major difference between vaccines that are being administered now, how are they separated within the blood bank system? Indeed, how will we know which blood packs are from unvaccinated or vaccinated people and which vaccine has been administered in the donated blood?

Can you see the complications of separating the different vaccinated blood from unvaccinated blood and furthermore the potential for them to be mixed and no one knows which blood is vaccinated or unvaccinated?

This could prove to be a real “bloody” mess and very scary in the event of a blood transfusion being required and there are possibilities of the whole blood bank system being compromised by vaccinated blood in addition to the different blood types which will add to the complication!

It seems to me to be highly irresponsible to allow vaccinated blood into the blood bank system and that is because the vaccines at this stage are experimental and we will not know the results of the clinical trial until 2023! It is just mind blowing and crazy to allow vaccinated blood to corrupt the blood bank system until we know decisive results!

News reports have shown certain hospitals and blood bank systems and even the Red Cross have been accepting vaccinated blood. I wonder to what degree has that blood been designated as vaccinated and with which vaccine manufacturer? Do the ones who donate blood have to be tested for vaccine strain, or do they volunteer such information? How reliable will that be? I can see enormous room for error!

These are very serious questions no one seems to be discussing it. It's not covered on the news or any form of mainstream media! It does seem like a blind eye is being turned to this subject!

It is high time we started to discuss this most serious of issues, since with some of the vaccine injuries we have witnessed, it will be of concern to many people who are unvaccinated and need blood and perhaps also to vaccinated people who may receive a different form of vaccine and the complications that have been recorded. So mixing vaccines and blood types will become a considerable nightmare. One has to wonder whether we can make a choice of vaccine blood type? I’ll take the mRNA, with a little J&J and Pfizer! I have experience in mixing my red wines, so why not my blood?

The choices are Pfizer and ModeRNA mix, or J&J ModeRNA or Pfizer/J&J and of course just mix all the other vaccines available! Crikey, life choices are so complicated! It truly is going to become a real Vaxxopaylpse!